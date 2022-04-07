HAL hands over Gaganyaan hardware to ISRO

State-owned aviation major Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) handed over the first set of hardware for India’s first manned space mission Gaganyaan to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

On the occasion, Isro Chairman S Somanath said HAL has and will continue to play a significant role in India’s current and future space programmes, including the Gaganyaan mission, given the skills and knowledge base within the company.

He identified indigenisation and cost reduction as major challenges in space missions. Apart from HAL, private players will have a role in achieving these goals, he added.

HAL’s PS2/GS2 stage integration facility was also inaugurated recently. Besides, HAL also handed over 150th Make Satellite Bust Shelter on the occasion.

HAL’s Chairman and Managing Director R Madhavan recalled HAL’s long association with Isro for over 40 years and said it is well poised to play a bigger role in the integration activities related to the launch vehicles.

The PS2 stage is the second stage of the PSLV launch vehicle in which earth storable propellants are used for propulsion.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: