Hassan district reports 41 new Covid-19 cases, one death

The district recorded 41 new positive cases, including a one-year baby, on Sunday. With this, the total number of cases has increased to 886.

Twenty-eight people have died of Covid-19 in the district so far and there are 18 patients being treated in the Intensive Care Unit.

While 553 patients have been discharged after recovery, the number of active cases has increased to 305.

Follow latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

Out of 41, Hassan taluk topped with 21 positive cases. Arsikere recorded eight cases, Channarayapatna five, Sakleshpur two, Alur, Arkalgud, Holenarasipur one case each.

Woman dies

A 58-year-old woman from Hassan taluk, suffering from diabetes, blood pressure and breathing problems, died on Sunday. She was admitted to the Covid-19 hospital on July 12 and was treated in the ICU. Her last rites were performed as per the protocol.

According to authorities, most of the cases have a travel history to Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru, Mangaluru and are primary contacts suffering from fever and cough. The contact history of two persons is being traced.