Heavy rains forecast in 13 districts of Karnataka, Yellow alert issued

Heavy rains forecast in 13 districts of Karnataka

IANS
IANS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 08 2021, 17:56 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2021, 18:00 ist
Many southern districts including Bengaluru are expected to receive rainfall. Credit: DH Photo

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in 13 districts of Karnataka till Tuesday, following which a Yellow alert has been issued in this regard.

The rains are caused by cyclonic depressions over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, sources said on Monday. The rains have started pouring down in pockets of Bengaluru since Monday morning.

Also read: IMD warns of extremely heavy rain in parts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh on November 10, 11

According to the IMD, Bengaluru city, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Chikmagalur, Chitradurga, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramnagar and Shivmogga will receive heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours.

Rains are also going to lash the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada. North interior Karnataka districts are going to witness average to scattered rainfall.

