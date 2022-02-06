Hijab row: Book Ibrahim, Zameer, Sait on sedition charges, says M P Renukacharya

BJP MLA and Political Secretary of Chief Minister M P Renukacharya on Sunday accused Muslim community leaders and legislators C M Ibrahim, Tanveer Sait, Zameer Ahmed and U T Khader of trying to create communal tension in the state by instigating the girls to wear hijab to colleges.

The BJP MLA from Honnali demanded that the aforementioned leaders be booked sedition charges.

"The Hijab row, which started in Udupi and Kundapur, has now gone international. Several terror groups are behind this...We will not let Talibanisation of Karnataka. Those who are trying to get political mileage using the innocent girls should be banished," he told reporters here.

"The then chief minister Veerendra Patil lost power after his Cabinet colleague Azeez Sait created communal disharmony in the state. Now Tanveer Sait is following his father's suit. He is conspiring to promote communal disharmony. The government will let this happen," Renukacharya said.

"Religion and caste factors were kept out of schools and colleges. All these days the educational institutes adhered to uniform dress code. But the vested interests have created an undesirable situation by instigating a few girls to wear hijabs," he lamented.