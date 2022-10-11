Hubballi-Ankola rail line: Will address concerns, says minister

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, referring to the Hubballi-Ankola Rail line project, said on Tuesday that the concerns, expressed by those opposing the project, would be addressed.

Those, opposing the project, would be convinced that it would be taken up without harming the ecology. He noted this while speaking after inaugurating the redeveloped Dharwad railway station.

The proposed railway line will be executed in a balanced way without disturbing the rich bio-diversity of the Western Ghats. A case regarding the project is pending before the High Court, and after getting clearance, the works will be taken up on a fast track, he said. He asked the local leaders to hold talks with environmentalists opposing the project and take them into confidence.

On the occasion, the minister announced that the weekly Hubballi-Varanasi train would be run twice a week and the new train Hubballi-Nizamuddin would be named after

Pandit Savai Gandharva.

He also assured that a new train between Hubballi and Sabarimala would be started within three months for the benefit of the devotees.

The Dharwad station has been redeveloped at a cost of Rs 20.4 crore. The new building shows a perfect amalgamation of modern architecture with the culture of Dharwad.