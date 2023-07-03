Hydropower generation doubled in 5 yrs but poor monsoon brings bad news

A deficient monsoon in Karnataka is beginning to impact hydroelectric power generation, which contributes 42.2 per cent to the state’s overall power production.

Hydel power is one of the major sources of electricity production in Karnataka and has been on a steady rise.

Hydroelectric power generation in the state nearly doubled in five years since 2016-17. The state produced 6667.95 Million Units (MU) of hydroelectricity in 2016-17 and 13,721.08 MUs by 2021-22, data accessed by DH shows. But the deficient rainfall has got authorities worried.

With four powerhouses, Sharavathi Generation Station (SGS) is the major contributor to hydel power generation. SGS produces close to 4,990 MUs annually.

The Linganamakki dam powerhouse, one of the powerhouses in Sharavathi, has already ceased operations after water levels at the Linganamakki dam plunged to 1,740 feet.

“There is a technical minimum level after which the units cannot operate. Hence, one of the units had to be shut down. The monsoon rains in June have not been encouraging. We hope that the monsoon will pick up in the coming days,” said Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Managing Director, Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL).

In June, there was a 50 per cent rainfall deficit in Karnataka and if the situation continues, the power generation could be badly hit, senior officials from the SGS said.

“The maximum capacity of the dam is 1,819 feet and the Linganamakki powerhouse can operate till the water level goes down to 1,742 feet. Now, the level has plunged to 1,740 feet and hence, we have to shut down operations. The other powerhouses in the valley can operate till the water level goes down to 1,725 feet,” a senior engineer at the SGS said.

However, the production at the plant has also come down significantly and an official hinted that they could manage the situation only for the next 15-20 days.

“While the maximum production capacity is 16 Million Units (MUs) a day, we have now come down to three MUs. Considering the available storage, we can manage to produce three MUs a day for the next 15-20 days,” the official said.

Senior KPCL officials said that the situation was turning worse at many other stations and they might have to look for alternative sources, if the monsoons fail.