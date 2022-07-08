IAS, IPS officers' arrest in graft cases rattles ranks

The arrest of IAS officer J Manjunath and IPS officer Amrit Paul in separate corruption cases has raised eyebrows within the state’s bureaucracy.

While these arrests have rattled the bureaucratic ranks, some officials feel that such “harsh” measures were necessary for “course correction”.

There is resentment within the IAS over Manjunath’s arrest. In fact, DH has reliably learnt that a delegation of IAS officers met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and expressed ‘concerns’ over the manner in which the former Bengaluru Urban deputy commissioner was held.

Also Read: PSI scam: ADGP denies taking bribes, says juniors betrayed him

Manjunath’s arrest, some IAS officers argue, makes them “vulnerable.” Also, the arrest was made “under duress” given that the High Court was breathing fire down the Anti-Corruption Bureau’s (ACB) neck.

“If a peon in my office were to name me or claim that he was taking money for me, isn’t that hearsay? Will I be arrested based on that?” an officer said.

DH spoke to several officials, who under the condition of anonymity, raised concerns over the developments arguing that fear of arrest would deter them from initiating any measures that would rub some people the wrong way.

“Earlier, IAS meant I Am Safe. However, the manner of Manjunath’s arrest has made the ranks feel vulnerable about their position and the decisions they take,” said a senior IAS official.

According to Supreme Court guidelines, a person accused of a non-bailable offence can be arrested if his identity is unclear, if the accused is flight risk or in case of suspicion that he might destroy evidence. Manjunath did not pose any such risks, one officer noted.

Also Read: Congress hushed up PSI paper leak case, says Bommai

Another official was of the view that there was no need to jail Manjunath even if he was an accused. “The maxim is innocent until proven guilty,” the officer said.

On the arrest of Additional DGP Amrit Paul, IPS officers are tight-lipped. While some expressed sympathies at a “personal level,” others felt that the arrest served as a “fair warning.”

“This course correction was required. There is a lot of involvement of officials in many activities that have gone unchecked. Though we feel bad personally, from a systemic point of view, it was necessary,” an IPS officer said.

Another officer pointed out that Paul could not have acted independently without the knowledge of others in the government. “He alone should not be made the scapegoat. Everyone involved should be brought to book,” the officer noted.