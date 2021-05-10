In call with PM Modi, Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa seeks more oxygen, Covid-19 vaccines

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa about the measures initiated towards containing the second wave of the pandemic.

Yediyurappa urged the PM to ensure adequate supply of critical drugs and vaccines, apart from a plea to increase oxygen allocation to the state, according to sources.

He is also learnt to have briefed Modi about the lockdown measures initiated in the state.

Apart from Yediyurappa, Modi also spoke to the chief ministers of Punjab, Bihar and Uttarakhand during the day.

The PM’s latest round of talks took place on the day when the Centre released Rs 8,923.8 crore to 25 states for providing grants to rural local bodies. Karnataka received Rs 475.4 crore, which will be used for various prevention and mitigation measures and to augment the existing healthcare facilities in rural areas.

Karnataka is among the worst-hit states in the second wave of the pandemic, as close to 50,000 cases are being reported daily for over a week now.

Lockdown from May 10

With the 'Janata Curfew' announced previously by the government failing to yield the expected results, Karnataka will enter into a lockdown from Monday till 6 am on May 24.

While the government has exempted several essential services and industries from the lockdown, it has imposed strict curbs on the movement of people.