Is Karnataka BJP roping in Congress MLA M B Patil?

Speculations that BJP high command is roping in Babaleshwar Congress MLA M B Patil, an influential Lingayat leader from North Karnataka, into BJP has created a buzz in the political circle.

It is stated that the BJP is luring Patil, who was in forefront in a struggle for a separate status for the Lingayat religion. He has emerged an influential leader in the community and thus, the BJP is trying to get him into the party.

It is being analysed that the BJP high command has zeroed in on M B Patil as the BJP minus Yediyurappa is a square peg in a round table. Though the BJP is learnt to have promised Patil that he will be projected as the chief ministerial candidate in the next assembly polls, the Babaleshwara MLA has given a cold shoulder to the offer, it is said.

Taking to twitter on Saturday, M B Patil said, "media reports that other parties have approached me are baseless and far from the truth."