Isro’s training programme open to more students

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) has announced the expansion of its Space Science and Technology Awareness Training (START) programme, to cover college students and enthusiasts outside of the science and technology streams.

Isro said though START primarily aims at undergraduate and postgraduate students of science and technology, the participation has now been extended to other students and enthusiasts.

START – scheduled tentatively for July-August – will also cover space instrumentation, lectures on Indian space exploration programme and research opportunities in space science.

Envisioned by the national space agency as an online, introductory-level awareness programme in space science and technology, START will feature lectures on earth and near-earth space, solar system exploration, space mission design and observations, space weather, comparative planetology, astronomy, astrophysics, and cosmology. Students of any institution or general enthusiasts can register for the programme, free of cost, at https://elearning.iirs.gov.in/edusatregistration/student. The last date for registration is July 15.

The programme will feature lectures spanning two to three hours a day, for two to three weeks, through Isro’s e-class platform https://eclass.iirs.gov.in. The lectures will be delivered by scientists from Isro and Department of Space and premier institutes including Indian Institute of Science and Indian Institute of Astrophysics.

Isro has approved over 280 institutions as nodal centres for the programme. The students of these institutions can scroll-select and register through their institution to become eligible for examinations and merit certificates.