Time for encounters: Ashwath Narayan on K'taka murders

It’s time for police encounters, says Ashwath Narayan on Dakshina Kannada murders

At no cost will the killers get any leeway, CN Ashwath Narayan said

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 29 2022, 14:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2022, 15:11 ist
Karnataka IT & Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan. Credit: DH photo

Karnataka IT and Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan on Friday pitched for police encounters as a way to deal with communal and political killings. 

“Our government is sending out a clear message. At no cost will the killers get any leeway. There will be indiscriminate action. We're ready to do encounters,” Narayan told reporters.  

Read | We know how to handle the situation, says Bommai on Dakshina Kannada murders

“In the coming days, such people should shiver. They shouldn't even dream of committing a murder. The time for encounters has come. We will take strict action so that no such killings happen going forward,” he said. “There's a limit for patience. We won't tolerate any more.” 

Narayan was responding to outrage expressed by Hindu nationalists against the BJP government following the murder of Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru. 

Asked about adopting the so-called ‘Yogi Adityanath’ model of Uttar Pradesh, Narayan said: “We will go five steps ahead of the UP model. Karnataka is a progressive state that is a model for other states. So, our model will be one that others will emulate.” 

Defending the government, Narayan said the police have made arrests in such cases. “Our home department and the government are working effectively. There's still anger. We will honour the sentiments,” he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka News
C N Ashwath Narayan
Karnataka
Encounter
Police
Mangaluru

What's Brewing

In Pics | Birmingham CWG opening ceremony

In Pics | Birmingham CWG opening ceremony

In Pics | Saudi Arabia's futuristic megacity

In Pics | Saudi Arabia's futuristic megacity

Climate change made UK heatwave 10 times more likely

Climate change made UK heatwave 10 times more likely

DH Toon | TMC embarassed in school jobs scam

DH Toon | TMC embarassed in school jobs scam

Birmingham Commonwealth Games declared open

Birmingham Commonwealth Games declared open

BBMP helpline for stray dogs receives 40 calls a day

BBMP helpline for stray dogs receives 40 calls a day

Indians crack giant puzzle behind dwarf galaxies

Indians crack giant puzzle behind dwarf galaxies

Don't worry about body image: Spain calls women to sea

Don't worry about body image: Spain calls women to sea

 