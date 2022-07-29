It’s time for police encounters, says Ashwath Narayan on Dakshina Kannada murders

Karnataka IT and Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan on Friday pitched for police encounters as a way to deal with communal and political killings.

“Our government is sending out a clear message. At no cost will the killers get any leeway. There will be indiscriminate action. We're ready to do encounters,” Narayan told reporters.

“In the coming days, such people should shiver. They shouldn't even dream of committing a murder. The time for encounters has come. We will take strict action so that no such killings happen going forward,” he said. “There's a limit for patience. We won't tolerate any more.”

Narayan was responding to outrage expressed by Hindu nationalists against the BJP government following the murder of Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru.

Asked about adopting the so-called ‘Yogi Adityanath’ model of Uttar Pradesh, Narayan said: “We will go five steps ahead of the UP model. Karnataka is a progressive state that is a model for other states. So, our model will be one that others will emulate.”

Defending the government, Narayan said the police have made arrests in such cases. “Our home department and the government are working effectively. There's still anger. We will honour the sentiments,” he said.