JD(S) trying to help BJP in bypolls: Siddaramaiah

JD(S) trying to help BJP in bypolls: Siddaramaiah

Clarifying that Congress chief Sonia Gandhi did not invite him for national politics, Siddaramaiah stated that he discussed only state affairs with her

Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli
Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Oct 07 2021, 14:33 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2021, 14:33 ist
Karnataka Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah file photo. Credit: DH Photo

Claiming that the Congress is the target for the JD(S) and not just BJP, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on Thursday charged that the JD(S) fielded minority community candidates in Assembly bye-elections from Hangal and Sindagi constituencies just to help the BJP.

"JD(S) did the same thing in Basavajalyan bypolls and it is not fielding minority community candidates where it should. JD(S) is not fielding minority candidates in Mandya and Hassan. It targets the Congress which is strong in Old Mysuru region, also where the JD(S) has its base," he said.

Clarifying that Congress chief Sonia Gandhi did not invite him for national politics, Siddaramaiah stated that he discussed only state affairs with her.

Attack on RSS

Continuing the attack on RSS, Siddaramaiah said that RSS is a communal organisation which divides the society in the name of Hindutva.

"BJP is the face-mask of the RSS. RSS is on backseat driving and BJP does what the RSS says," he added.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is responsible for price rise, and BJP governments in states just beat 'tamate' with him. People are fed up with the BJP government, and Congress would win both the seats for which bye-elections are being held," Siddaramaiah said.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Siddaramaiah
JDS
Congress
BJP
Election
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

FB’s scandals & outage test users’ frenemy relationship

FB’s scandals & outage test users’ frenemy relationship

Railways: A window to real India

Railways: A window to real India

A victory marred by unsavoury practices

A victory marred by unsavoury practices

4,437 households refused to get vaccinated: BBMP survey

4,437 households refused to get vaccinated: BBMP survey

 