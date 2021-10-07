JD(S) trying to help BJP in bypolls: Siddaramaiah

Claiming that the Congress is the target for the JD(S) and not just BJP, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on Thursday charged that the JD(S) fielded minority community candidates in Assembly bye-elections from Hangal and Sindagi constituencies just to help the BJP.

"JD(S) did the same thing in Basavajalyan bypolls and it is not fielding minority community candidates where it should. JD(S) is not fielding minority candidates in Mandya and Hassan. It targets the Congress which is strong in Old Mysuru region, also where the JD(S) has its base," he said.

Clarifying that Congress chief Sonia Gandhi did not invite him for national politics, Siddaramaiah stated that he discussed only state affairs with her.

Attack on RSS

Continuing the attack on RSS, Siddaramaiah said that RSS is a communal organisation which divides the society in the name of Hindutva.

"BJP is the face-mask of the RSS. RSS is on backseat driving and BJP does what the RSS says," he added.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is responsible for price rise, and BJP governments in states just beat 'tamate' with him. People are fed up with the BJP government, and Congress would win both the seats for which bye-elections are being held," Siddaramaiah said.

