Job fair for differently-abled candidates in Koramangala on Feb 23

A mega job fair-cum-self-employment fair has been organised by "We Are Your Voice" NGO working for skilling and employment for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), at the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) Grounds in Koramangala on Feb 23.

Top companies such as Microsoft, Siemens, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Capgemini, Mphasis and over 100-plus companies from sectors like information technology, manufacturing, healthcare, banking and finance, restaurants and food services will take part in the fair interviewing and hiring PwDs for various vacant positions in their organisations.

Candidates with low vision disabilities, hearing and speech impairment and locomotion-related disabilities with the qualification of SSLC, PUC, ITI, diploma or degree holders can make use of the opportunities at the fair. Differently abled candidates, who wish to start their own business will also get guidance on various government schemes and loans besides getting mentorship to begin their startups.

Employers who wish to be part of this mega job fair to increase the inclusivity and diversity ratio of their organisations, and PwD candidates looking for jobs or guidance on self-employment can register themselves at www.weareyourvoice.org. Details can be obtained from the coordinators at 75575 50888, 75575 50999, 97007 99993 and 95515 00061.