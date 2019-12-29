Kannada flag set on fire: Activists stage protest

Kannada organisations in the city have taken serious exception to Shiv Sena workers setting the Kannada flag on fire in Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

The members of various Kannada organisations staged a protest here on Saturday by burning the effigy of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressing their ire against the act of Shiva Sena workers.

The protesters alleged that Shiv Sena was trying to disrupt national unity even as the border dispute was still before the court.

The central government should immediately intervene and initiate action against the Shiv Sena, they demanded.