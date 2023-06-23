Karnataka: 3 of a family end lives over property dispute

K'taka: 3 of a family end lives over property dispute

According to police, they have left a death note before taking the extreme step.

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, Chamarajanagar,
  • Jun 23 2023, 21:36 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2023, 05:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three of a family ended their lives by hanging at Bedarapura village in Chamarajanagar taluk on Thursday night. Property dispute is said to be the reason behind the suicides.

Mahadevaswamy (45), a farmer, his wife Savitha (36) and daughter Sinchana (14) are the deceased.

According to police, they have left a death note before taking the extreme step. The names of Mahadevaswamy's mother, two elder sisters and their husbands have been mentioned in the note.

Also Read | Woman jumps to death from 10th floor in Bengaluru

It is said that Mahadevaswamy had a property dispute with his two sisters. The sisters approached the court and case was disposed recently. The court had said that the property should be shared amongst all the four. Mahadevaswamy and family were upset over the court’s verdict.

The trio died by suicide by hanging at their house on Thursday night. Chamarajanagar Rural police have registered a case.

Superintendent of Police Padmini Sahu said that a probe will be taken up after receiving the post mortem report.

Karnataka
Suicide
property dispute

