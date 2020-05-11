Karnataka BJP leader blames 'Tablighis, Ajmeris' for coronavirus spread

BJP leader blames 'Tablighis, Ajmeris' for virus spread

Akram Mohammed
  May 11 2020
Blaming the recent spurt in COVID-19 cases in Karnataka on 'Tablighis and Ajmeris', Karnataka BJP general secretary N Ravikumar charged that they were entering the state like “thieves” and spreading the virus.

Addressing a media briefing, Ravikumar said: "What do you call the mentality (of persons) that infects and kills oneself and other members of the society? If this is neither Jihad nor a conspiracy, what is it then?"

Ravikumar also demanded strict action against those spreading the virus, claiming that 1,890 Tablighis and 500 Ajmeris "entering cities like thieves" were the reason for the spread of the virus.

To a question on Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging people not to blame any community for the spread of the disease, Ravikumar said that it was the stand of the government and not the party.

It can be recalled that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa publicly chided those blaming a particular community for the spread of the virus.
 

 

