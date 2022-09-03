Karnataka BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali snaps at woman, gets her detained for asking questions

A video in which senior BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali is purportedly seen scolding a woman, who posed questions regarding a land encroachment in the city and tried to hand over a petition to him, has gone viral. The opposition Congress hit out at the BJP government in the state over the video clip.

Congress state President D K Shivakumar on Saturday condemned Limbavali's behaviour, saying he is not eligible to be a legislator. The BJP government in the state cannot remain in power, he said. The incident occurred on Friday when the saffron party legislator was on rounds in his assembly constituency here, which had seen severe water-logging due to heavy downpour a week ago.

Also Read | 'Development or disaster?' Siddaramaiah questions Modi

The woman had approached Limbavali and asked him to look at the complaint letter relating to land encroachment in Mahadevapura constituency. However, he is seen yelling at her and directing the police to take her away. When the woman asked the former minister to behave properly, he allegedly said that there was nothing to talk to her as she was an 'encroacher.'

#WATCH |Karnataka BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali verbally abused a woman&misbehaved when she tried to hand over a complaint letter to him&speak to him regarding issues in Varthur, Bengaluru following heavy rainfall She was later taken to Police Station (02.9) (Note:Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/9QL51UDL5d — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2022

On his instruction, two women police personnel took the woman to the police station. The incident comes months after Limbavali’s daughter was caught on camera threatening and misbehaving with policemen, who stopped her overspeeding car in the city.