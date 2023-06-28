K'taka BPL card holders to get cash in lieu of 5kg rice

Karnataka BPL card holders to get cash in lieu of 5 kg rice

The money will be credited from July 1.

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 28 2023, 14:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2023, 14:57 ist
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH Photo

The Karnataka government has decided to credit money to BPL card holders in lieu of 5 kg rice as it has been unable to procure additional rice.

The money, equal to 5 kg rice per person at Rs 34 per kg, will be credited from July 1.

"This is temporary arrangement and an alternative remedy until procurement of rice," said Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil.

More to follow...

Karnataka
BPL
India News

