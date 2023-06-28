Karnataka BPL card holders to get cash in lieu of 5 kg rice

The Karnataka government has decided to credit money to BPL card holders in lieu of 5 kg rice as it has been unable to procure additional rice.
The money, equal to 5 kg rice per person at Rs 34 per kg, will be credited from July 1.
"This is temporary arrangement and an alternative remedy until procurement of rice," said Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil.
More to follow...
