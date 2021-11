Karnataka Cabinet approves 2022 holidays list: Check here

The Karnataka Cabinet has approved the list of public holidays for the calendar year 2022. These are holidays in addition to second Saturdays, fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

The list of holidays does not include May Day (May 1, 2022), Bakrid (July 10, 2022), Mahalaya Amavasya (September 25, 2022), Gandhi Jayanti (October 2, 2022), Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti/Eid Milad (October 9, 2022) and Christmas (December 25, 2022) which fall on Sundays.

In the Kodagu district, a local holiday will be declared for Kail Muhuruth on September 3, 2022, Tula Sankramana on October 18, 2022 and Huthri Festival on December 8, 2022.

The list of holidays in 2022 is as follows:

1. January 15, 2022 - Saturday - Uttarayana Punyakala / Makara Sankranti

2. January 26, 2022 - Wednesday - Republic Day

3. March 1, 2022 - Tuesday - Maha Shivaratri

4. April 1, 2022 - Friday - Yearly closing of bank accounts

5. April 2, 2022 - Saturday - Ugadi

6. April 14, 2022 - Thursday - Ambedkar Jayanti / Mahaveera Jayanti

7. April 15, 2022 - Friday - Good Friday

8. May 3, 2022 - Tuesday - Basava Jayanti / Akshaya Tritiya, Khutub-e-Ramzan

9. August 9, 2022 - Tuesday - Last day of Moharam

10. August 15, 2022 - Monday - Independence Day

11. August 31, 2022 - Wednesday - Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vratha

12. October 4, 2022 - Tuesday - Mahanavami, Ayudha Pooja

13. October 5, 2022 - Wednesday - Vijayadashami

14. October 24, 2022 - Monday - Naraka Chaturdashi

15. October 26, 2022 - Wednesday - Balipadyami / Deepavali

16. November 1, 2022 - Tuesday - Kannada Rajyotsava

17. November 11, 2022 - Friday - Kanakadasa Jayanti