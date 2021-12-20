Karnataka Cabinet clears controversial anti-conversion bill

The Karnataka Cabinet on Monday approved the controversial anti-conversion bill on Monday, paving the way for it to be tabled in the ongoing legislature session.

According to sources, the Cabinet agreed to clear the 'Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021', without any changes. It will be tabled in the Assembly most likely on Tuesday.

The Bill proposes up to 10 years of imprisonment for ‘forced’ religious conversion. Imprisonment ranges from 3 to 5 years with a fine of Rs 25,000. For conversion involving a minor, woman or an SC/ST person, jail term is 3 to 10 years, with a fine of Rs 50,000.

Further, the Bill makes a provision for the court to ask the accused to pay up to Rs 5 lakh as compensation to those who were made to convert.

Mass conversion will attract 3-10 years of jail time with a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.

The Bill has come under criticism from Opposition parties, who have accused the BJP government of introducing it to target the Christian community. The JD(S) has announced that it wouldn't support the Bill, making it a challenge for the Basavaraj Bommai government to pass it in the Legislative Council, where it depends on the regional party.

