Karnataka cabinet meeting to decide on free vaccines for all on April 26

The demand for free vaccination for everyone 18 years of age and above grew on Sunday, ahead of the key Karnataka cabinet meeting scheduled for Monday.

Apart from vaccinations for those in the 18-44 age group, the Cabinet is also expected to discuss stern regulations along the lines of the ongoing weekend lockdown. Emergency approvals for the purchase of equipment and medicine to address the crisis faced by the healthcare sector due to the brutal second wave of the pandemic are also likely.

Ahead of the Cabinet meeting, Opposition leaders and members of civil society put pressure on the state government to ensure free vaccines for all those eligible.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar said that India was probably the only country that is discussing vaccine prices “when it’s being given for free across the world.”

“Why Karnataka government has still not announced free vaccination for all?”, he said, demanding the state government to provide free vaccines to all citizens and to come out with plan as soon as possible.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah lashed out at both the centre and state governments for increasing prices of vaccines. “Instead of encouraging people to get vaccinated, BJP government has created a barrier by increasing the prices of vaccines,” he said.

Tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Siddararamaih said that the PM should ensure free vaccination for everyone, instead of PR events like vaccination campaign.

The Cabinet is also expected to discuss measures to ramp up facilities in the state, as cases continue to explode on a daily basis. Increasing ICU facilities for critical patients, ensuring adequate oxygen supply and key drugs is are likely to be on the agenda.

While Chief Secretary P Ravikumar has recently spoken in favour of a lockdown, he had noted that the government had not imposed such measures as public opinion was against the decision.