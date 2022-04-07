K'taka cabinet rejig talks after Executive Meet: CM

Karnataka cabinet rejig discussion after state executive committee meeting: CM

Bommai, who was in Delhi to meet Union Ministers and party leaders, told reporters that he held a meeting with BJP National president J P Nadda

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS,
  • Apr 07 2022, 15:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2022, 15:46 ist
Basavaraj Bommai Chief Minister of Karnataka. Credit: DH Photo

The rejig of Cabinet issue will be discussed only after the State Executive Committee meeting scheduled on 16 and 17 of this month at Hosapete, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Thursday.

Bommai, who was in Delhi to meet Union Ministers and party leaders, told reporters that he held a meeting with BJP National president J P Nadda on Wednesday on cabinet rejig.

"Naddaji said he would discuss the issue during his visit to Karnataka for the state executive committee meeting. After that he will call me to Delhi for discussion. Naddaji also said he will discuss with other leaders in Delhi and communicate with me on expansion or reshuffle," the CM said before leaving for Bengaluru.

"Naddaji also asked me to make all preparations for the state executive committee meeting and discuss on how to prepare to face the next Assembly elections," the CM said.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Karnataka
Cabinet Reshuffle
India News
basavaraj bommai

Related videos

What's Brewing

How long must an Indian work to earn Ambani's wealth?

How long must an Indian work to earn Ambani's wealth?

Metal plate removed from ex-India skipper's skull

Metal plate removed from ex-India skipper's skull

Ukrainian sniper 'Charcoal' dubbed hero of modern world

Ukrainian sniper 'Charcoal' dubbed hero of modern world

Mariupol's dead put at 5K as Ukraine braces in the east

Mariupol's dead put at 5K as Ukraine braces in the east

The race to dominate satellite internet heats up

The race to dominate satellite internet heats up

Couple files 60 cases against each other in 41 years

Couple files 60 cases against each other in 41 years

DH Radio | Regional parties: The changing dynamics

DH Radio | Regional parties: The changing dynamics

Unity in diversity: Case for two time zones in India

Unity in diversity: Case for two time zones in India

Speed matters: How fast trains help development

Speed matters: How fast trains help development

DH Toon | Saffron party, price indices reach new highs

DH Toon | Saffron party, price indices reach new highs

 