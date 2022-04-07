Karnataka cabinet rejig discussion after state executive committee meeting: CM

The rejig of Cabinet issue will be discussed only after the State Executive Committee meeting scheduled on 16 and 17 of this month at Hosapete, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Thursday.

Bommai, who was in Delhi to meet Union Ministers and party leaders, told reporters that he held a meeting with BJP National president J P Nadda on Wednesday on cabinet rejig.

"Naddaji said he would discuss the issue during his visit to Karnataka for the state executive committee meeting. After that he will call me to Delhi for discussion. Naddaji also said he will discuss with other leaders in Delhi and communicate with me on expansion or reshuffle," the CM said before leaving for Bengaluru.

"Naddaji also asked me to make all preparations for the state executive committee meeting and discuss on how to prepare to face the next Assembly elections," the CM said.

Check out DH's latest videos: