Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa relaunches his pet Shivamogga airport project

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa relaunched the airport project work at Sogane near Shivamogga via a video conference in Bengaluru on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the airport work, which had commenced in 2007, came to standstill due to a dispute between partners in Regional Airport Holdings International (RAHI) in 2011. The successive governments did not show interest in completing the project. So now it has been decided to implement it at a cost of Rs 220 crore on 622 hectares of land. It would be implemented in two phases in one year.

He said the execution of the airport project will play a vital role in the development of tourism and industrial sectors in the district. Besides, people can travel by air at an affordable price.

He also claimed that the government is committed to the overall development of the state. Public Works Department Minister Govinda Karjola was also present.

District-in-charge Minister K S Eshwarappa, MP B Y Raghavendra and others were present at the relaunch of the airport work at Sogane.

Yediyurappa had laid the foundation stone for the project in June 2008 during his tenure as Chief Minister.