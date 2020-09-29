Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa's political secretary M P Renukacharya tests positive for Covid-19

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's political Secretary and MLA M P Renukacharya on Tuesday said he has tested positive for Covid-19.

The MLA from Honnalli constituency said he underwent a test as some changes were observed in his health conditions this morning, and the report showed him to be positive.

Appealing all those who had come in contact with him in the last four-five days to get tested, he said, he was doing fine.

Chief Minister Yediyurappa tweeted wishing for Renukacharya's speedy recovery.

Several Ministers and legislators in Karnataka including Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, Law Minister J C Madhuswamy, senior Congress MLAs H K Patil and Diensh Gundu Rao are among those who have tested positive for Covid in the last few days.

The state recently lost the Belagavi BJP MP and Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, BJP Rajya Sabha member Ashok Gasti and Basavakalyan Congress MLA B Narayan Rao due to coronavirus.