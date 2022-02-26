Karnataka CM inaugurates new HQ of Minorities Welfare Department

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday inaugurated the Moulana Abul Kalam Azad Bhavan, the new headquarters of the Minority Welfare Department.

The chief minister also inaugurated the 24/7 helpline operated by the department by attending a call from a member of the minority community.

On the occasion, Bommai said, “The minority communities must evolve according to the changing times and the state government is committed to providing all cooperation required for the overall development of the minority communities in the state.”

He said that the department, along with its new building, must also come up with new thoughts and programmes aimed at the welfare of the minority communities.

Highlighting the need for education to take on challenges at the global level, Bommai said, “The state government will come up with plans keeping in mind the welfare of the poorest of the poor in the community.”

“Today, knowledge is everything and in fact, it is ruling the world. Children from the minority communities must prepare themselves to compete at the global level and the government will provide all platform and support in this regard,” he said.

Bommai also directed the officials to organise vocational guidance sessions at school for proper guidance on career options for the students.

