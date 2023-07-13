Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Forest Minister Khandre seek inquiry into works in Bandipur

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre have sought an inquiry into the allegations of misappropriation of funds in Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

In a note dated July 3, Khandre cited a letter by Gundlupet MLA H M Ganesh Prasad who complained that Bandipur Director Ramesh Kumar P has spent "crores of rupees" of tiger conservation funds without following the rules. "Submit a report within a week," Khandre wrote to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Forest, Ecology and Environment Department.

Siddaramaiah's note dated July 7, addressed to the chief secretary, cited media reports that alleged that Kumar has spent Rs 14 crore on works without calling tenders.

He also cited the letter by Gundlument MLA seeking an inquiry and told the chief secretary to take necessary action.