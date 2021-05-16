Karnataka CM Yediyurappa takes stock of situation amid Cyclone Tauktae

With Cyclone Tauktae wreaking havoc in the coastal districts of the state, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday asked district in-charge Ministers and Deputy Commissioners to visit affected areas and carry out rescue and relief works.

Yediyurappa on Sunday called Ministers incharge of coastal districts and Deputy Commissioners there and took stock of the situation there, his office said in a statement.

It said, the chief minister asked them to visit and carry out relief and rescue works in the areas affected by the cyclone which has come amidst the Covid pandemic.

Also Read | Cyclone Tauktae intensifies into 'very severe cyclonic storm', yellow alert issued for Gujarat coast: IMD

The Chief Minister has directed the officials to call the Ministers concerned or him directly if in need of any emergency assistance from the state government, it added.

According to the Karnataka Disaster Management Authority heavy to extremely heavy rainfall was observed over the state mainly, in coastal and Malnad districts during last night.

More than 64.5 mm (heavy) rainfall was observed in 286 locations from 08:30 AM on May 15 to 6:45 AM on May 16 in the state, it said.

Widespread heavy to extremely heavy rains were observed in 8 districts including Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, it added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned light to moderate rainfall at most places, with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places in the coastal and adjoining ghat districts of the state on Sunday.

Also Read | Cyclone Tauktae: Rough sea batters coastal districts

State's Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Saturday had said the effect of the cyclone is likely to be there till May 18 and had warned fishermen not to venture into the sea till then.

District administrations have been ordered to shift people from low lying areas, he had said, eight relief camps have been set up in three districts that can accommodate about 10,000 people where food and other basic amenities will be made available.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said, around 1,000 trained personnel from fire force, police, coastal police, home guards, SDRF have been deployed in the three coastal districts and they will work with coordination in rescue and relief operations, also NDRF teams have also been roped in