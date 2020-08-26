Karnataka cops come forward to donate blood plasma

As the nation continues its battle against coronavirus, several officers and constables of the Karnataka police have come forward to donate their blood plasma to treat Covid-19 patients, state Director General of Police Praveen Sood said.

Till now 15 policemen, who have recovered from the viral infection, from state reserve police and state industrial security force have donated their plasma. Sharing the information on Twitter on Tuesday, Sood called them not just corona warriors but 'saviours' too. "They are not merely corona warriors but also Saviours. Six KSISF policemen donated plasma after recovering from Covid-19," the DGP tweeted.

He also said nine KSRP personnel have donated their plasma while 40 more came forward to do their bit in the fight against the disease. Besides, many from the regular police force have donated their anti-body rich plasma. More than 2,000 policemen have been found positive for the virus so far, while a few succumbed to it. As on Tuesday, Karnataka reported 2.91 lakh Covid-19 cases including 2.04 lakh discharged patients, 82,410 active cases and 4,958 deaths.