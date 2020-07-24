Karnataka crosses 5,000-mark as it clocks highest single-day coronavirus spike

Karnataka on Thursday clocked its highest single-day spike as it breached the 5,000-mark in new Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s tally beyond 80,000, while state capital Bengaluru saw more than 2,000 new infections.

Thirteen of the 30 districts in the state recorded more than 100 new cases.

With 5,030 more patients testing positive in the state in a single day, the total number of coronavirus patients reached 80,863, which includes 1,616 deaths and 29,310 people being discharged.

In another grim day for the tech hub, Bengaluru reported 2,207 cases and led the list once more. The total number of confirmed patients in the city stands at 39,200, while active cases are at 29,090.

Of the 97 deaths reported on Thursday, 48 were from the state capital. The state’s recovery rate now stands at 36.25%.

The state tested 27,773 samples on July 22, the last available statistics for testing. The cumulative tests done so far is 10,79,749. As many as 640 patients are recuperating in the ICUs of the state with as many as 361 from Bengaluru alone. The state's recovery rate stands at 36.25% and the mortality rate is 1.81%.