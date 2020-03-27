Karnataka decides on stricter coronavirus lockdown after PM Modi’s push

The State Cabinet on Friday decided to intensify the implementation of the 21-day lockdown after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and expressed concern over free movement of people despite restrictions.

“PM Modi spoke to us at 9.30 AM and observed that in Karnataka several people are still moving around, in spite of the shutdown. He has asked the state government to ensure effective implementation,” Yediyurappa said, briefing reporters.

“We have discussed all the measures to be taken to mitigate the situation. The district incharge ministers have been asked to take complete responsibility in ensuring that all the measures to curb the pandemic are in place,” the CM said.

The government is also ensuring that all essential supplies are available to people, according to Yediyurappa, who requested all traders to cooperate with the government in this regard. “If any shopkeeper is found taking advantage of the crisis and is seen overcharging customers, strict action will be taken against such individuals,” the CM warned.

As for ensuring affordable food, the government will continue to supply food through packets in Indira canteens, he added.

Further, he thanked the Muslim community in the state for having decided that there will be no prayers in the Mosques and that people will pray from their homes. This was decided at a meeting Revenue Minister R Ashoka and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai held Thursday with members of the minority community. “This decision by the leaders of the community has given us strength in fighting against the pandemic,” Yediyurappa said.

The Cabinet meeting took place at the Conference Hall in Vidhana Soudha and not in the Cabinet Hall where it is traditionally held. Making use of the spacious hall, Yediyurappa and his Cabinet colleagues sat far away from each other, signifying social distancing.