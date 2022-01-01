Karnataka Education Minister B C Nagesh tests Covid positive

Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B C Nagesh on Saturday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms. He said he has quarantined himself and is taking all necessary precautions.
"I've tested positive for Covid-19 today with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself and taken all the necessary precautions and medication required. I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest," Nagesh tweeted.
ಕೋವಿಡ್-19 ಲಘು ಲಕ್ಷಣಗಳು ಕಾಣಿಸಿದ ಕಾರಣ ನಾನು ಇಂದು ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಗೆ ಒಳಪಟ್ಟಿದ್ದು, ಕೋವಿಡ್-19 ವರದಿ ಪಾಸಿಟಿವ್ ಬಂದಿದೆ.
ಕ್ವಾರಂಟೈನ್ನಲ್ಲಿದ್ದು ಅಗತ್ಯ ವೈದ್ಯಕೀಯ ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆ ಪಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ನನ್ನ ಸಂಪರ್ಕಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದ ಎಲ್ಲರೂ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ಮಾಡಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳಿ.
— B.C Nagesh (@BCNagesh_bjp) January 1, 2022
Karnataka has been reporting a spike in Covid-19 cases over the last couple of days.
