Karnataka extends Covid-19 lockdown till June 7

Existing restrictions will continue for another two weeks

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 21 2021, 19:16 ist
  • updated: May 21 2021, 19:36 ist
CM B S Yediyurappa. Credit: PTI Photo

Karnataka will remain locked down till June 7 to contain the spread of Covid-19, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said Friday. 

The announcement came three days before the current lockdown is scheduled to end on May 24. 

“Till 6 am on June 7, the stringent measures currently in force will continue,” Yediyurappa said after chairing a meeting with ministers and officials. He said the decision to extend the lockdown by two more weeks was based on experts’ advice. 

“These decisions are taken keeping the interest of citizens in mind. I request people to cooperate. The Covid-19 is spreading to villages and deaths are going up,” Yediyurappa said. 

According to him, the existing lockdown had yielded results, prompting the government to extend it by two more weeks. “Stringent measures were imposed across the state till May 24 and because people cooperated with the government, cases are coming under control with each passing day,” he said. 

There will not be any changes to the guidelines, Yediyurappa said. Citizens will be allowed to step out between 6 am and 10 am to buy essentials, including alcohol. 

“We have seen in Bengaluru and other cities, people coming out even at 10 am. This is causing a lot of problems. The police have been asked to check this. People should get back home at 9.45 am,” Yediyurappa said. 

Free treatment for black fungus

Expressing concern over mucormycosis or the 'black fungus' infection, the government has decided to provide free treatment for this at state-run district hospitals. “This is to help people who can’t afford treatment,” Yediyurappa said. 

