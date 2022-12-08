Karnataka govt brings back panel on RTC revival

Karnataka government brings back panel on RTC revival

In November 2021, the government appointed Murthy as the head of the one-man committee in an effort to find ways to revive RTCs

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 08 2022, 22:04 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2022, 07:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The government has revived committee of retired IAS officer M R Sreenivasa Murthy, seeking an analysis of his own report on improving the operations and financial viability of road transport corporations (RTCs).

In November 2021, the government appointed Murthy as the head of the one-man committee in an effort to find ways to revive RTCs.

The retired officer had submited a detailed report in July 2022, making several recommendations.

On August 30, 2022, the government wrote to the KSRTC managing director, seeking a detailed analysis of Murthy’s recommendations and submit a report on the pros and cons of implementing them. Stating that the report was still under consideration, the government has now revived the committee till March 2023.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka News
Karnataka
Karnataka government

What's Brewing

Marijuana legal in Missouri, but you can't buy it yet

Marijuana legal in Missouri, but you can't buy it yet

Air India plans to refurbish legacy wide-body fleet

Air India plans to refurbish legacy wide-body fleet

Cricket: Sehwag, Prasad slam India's outdated approach

Cricket: Sehwag, Prasad slam India's outdated approach

Ensure Pandits’ safety, or let them leave

Ensure Pandits’ safety, or let them leave

The bulldozing of India

The bulldozing of India

Report card for Karnataka: Rich state, poor indicators

Report card for Karnataka: Rich state, poor indicators

 