Karnataka government brings back panel on RTC revival

The government has revived committee of retired IAS officer M R Sreenivasa Murthy, seeking an analysis of his own report on improving the operations and financial viability of road transport corporations (RTCs).

In November 2021, the government appointed Murthy as the head of the one-man committee in an effort to find ways to revive RTCs.

The retired officer had submited a detailed report in July 2022, making several recommendations.

On August 30, 2022, the government wrote to the KSRTC managing director, seeking a detailed analysis of Murthy’s recommendations and submit a report on the pros and cons of implementing them. Stating that the report was still under consideration, the government has now revived the committee till March 2023.