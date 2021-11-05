Karnataka government lifts night curfew

Besides, the government also permitted horse racing activities to resume

Niranjan Kaggere, DHNS,
  • Nov 05 2021, 14:15 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2021, 07:02 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Putting an end to speculations on the status of night curfew across Karnataka since the expiry of previous order on October 25, the state government on Friday formally withdrew the order with immediate effect. Besides, the government also permitted horse racing activities to resume.

In a fresh order issued by Chief secretary P Ravi Kumar, the night curfew that was clamped all over Karnataka from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am to curb the spread of Covid 19 infection has been withdrawn. The previous order on extending the night curfew lapsed on October 25 and since then there were many rumours and confusions around the status of night curfew in Karnataka. 

Meanwhile, the state government has also permitted resumption of horse racing events while strictly adhering to Covid-19-appropriate behaviour and SoPs issued by the Health Department. “Number of racing patrons attending horse racing shall be strictly as per the seating capacity of the venue and only fully vaccinated people with Covid 19 vaccine will be allowed into such events,” the order said. 
The state on Thursday reported 261 new cases of Covid-19 and five deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,89,275 and the death toll to 38,095, the Health Department said. 

