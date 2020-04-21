Karnataka government on ordinance path after attack

In the wake of the vandalism in Padarayanapura, Bengaluru, the Cabinet on Monday decided to promulgate an ordinance that will give the government special powers to enforce containment measures and also provide protection to frontline health workers.

The ordinance will be on the lines of what Kerala and Uttar Pradesh governments have promulgated, Law Minister JC Madhuswamy said.

“Through the ordinance, a State Epidemic Act will be enacted to protect health workers and any non-cooperation with the government will be punishable,” Madhuswamy said. “Also, any attempt to deliberately spread a disease or float rumours will attract action.”

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

On Sunday evening, a mob ran amok and vandalised police barricades to allegedly prevent authorities from quarantining suspected Covid-19 cases in Padarayanapura. Earlier this month, an ASHA worker, while carrying out surveillance work following a report of a COVID-19 case, was allegedly manhandled by a group of 40-50 people in Sadiq Nagar of Saraipalya.

“This (ordinance) won’t need Presidential assent. We decided on the need for this after going through the ordinances passed by Kerala and Uttar Pradesh,” the law minister said.

For instance, the ordinance passed by Kerala prescribes a two-year imprisonment as penalty with or without a fine of up to Rs 10,000. This seems more stringent when compared with the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897.

According to Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the ordinance will empower any government department or officials appointed by it to handle an epidemic.

“We are also thinking of a provision to attach or seize the assets of those who destroy public property, but this hasn’t been finalised. It has been sent to the law department for vetting,” Bommai said.

On Monday, the police arrested 67 miscreants for destroying barricades and a checkpost set up to monitor the implementation of sealing orders in Padarayanapura.