Karnataka Government to recruit 2,500 teachers as per new reservation formula: Minister

School Education and Literacy Minister B C Nagesh said the Bommai-led government would issue notification to recruit 2,500 high school teachers in the state. He told media persons here on Saturday that the recruitment of teachers will be held as per the new reservation percentage fixed for SCs and STs.

Of the 2,500 posts, 250 physical education teachers will also be appointed.

On the New Education Policy (NEP), he said it has not been implemented in the state yet. The department has decided to implement it in around 400 schools across the state from January 26 and the required syllabus has been prepared.

NEP is activity-based education and not syllabus-centric. "I have not felt that students have to read many books under NEP. Teachers will be trained as per the new syllabus," he said.

Replying to a query, he said the issue of recruitment of 15,000 teachers is in the High Court. The selected candidates have urged the government to issue a conditional appointment order and they would abide by the High Court's judgement. The case will come up for hearing on January 18. "We will take a decision after the court's order in this regard," he said.