Karnataka government withdraws order banning photos, videos in public offices

The Basavaraj Bommai administration has withdrawn its order prohibiting citizens from taking photographs or shooting videos in government offices, a move that had received widespread criticism.

Late on Friday night intervening Saturday, the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms (DPAR) withdrew the order without citing any reasons. This was made public at 2 am Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the prohibitory order was not brought to his notice.

“Our government has nothing to hide. Regardless of who says what, our government is functioning in a transparent manner. So, it was decided not to impose any curbs and things should continue as they were before,” he said.

The CM, however, said there was merit in the petition given by the employees association. “Government employees were talking about this for quite some time. They have a valid point. There were problems with photos of women being clicked,” he said.

The prohibition on photography and videography was the result of a petition from the Karnataka State Government Employees Association, which alleged that employees are being harassed by individuals who taking videos in government offices.

This was not the first time that the Karnataka government tried to impose such curbs.

In July 2021, the government issued an order banning mediapersons from filming or photographing the corridors of Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the legislature, as this was coming in the way of VIP movement. The order was withdrawn following outrage.

In September 2019, guidelines were issued saying only 150 journalists chosen by the government will be allowed to enter the Vidhana Soudha, the Vikas Soudha and the Multistorey Building - Karnataka’s Secretariat - as part of a larger measure to regulate visitors to the corridors of power. This was put on hold.

In July 2018, the police suggested the imposition of curbs on visitors and media personnel, which the then chief minister HD Kumaraswamy was keen on enforcing. In October that year, the government was forced to withdraw a circular that restricted the entry of journalists to the third floor of Vidhana Soudha where the CM and other ministers sit.