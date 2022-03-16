Karnataka govt begins work on conservation of 10 wetlands

The government has finally begun drawing up detailed plans for the protection of 10 wetlands spread across the state, a year after the Union government offered to support the state government to conserve them.

Senior officials of the Forest, Ecology and Environment Department held a meeting with officials from different departments and agencies as well as experts from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and other institutes.

The 10 lakes/wetlands were selected under a programme launched in 2020 by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change to develop 100 wetlands across the country.

A senior official said the Bonal lake in Yadgir, Heggeri lake in Haveri, Hidkal lake in Belagavi and KG Koppa in Shivamogga were four wetlands whose role in hosting rich biodiversity had been recognised.

“The Forest department will soon come up with full set of information on the unique ecological role played by these wetlands. The four wetlands have distinct characteristics as they are situated in places with different weather and environment. Based on the initial set of information, detailed plans with cost estimates will be developed to seek the Centre’s funding,” he said.

The Forest department will also prepare a detailed development plan for the Gudavi bird sanctuary in the Shivamogga district.

“To ensure support at the local level, we are ensuring that none of the programmes we take up will have a negative impact on them,” the officer said.

DPR for Bellandur and Varthur

Sources said the BDA was directed to come up with a detailed project report (DPR) for the development of Bellandur and Varthur lakes on the model of Ramsar sites.

“Historical records show that before urbanisation, Bellandur lake hosted thousands of birds. While Bellandur and Varthur may not meet the requirement of Ramsar recognition at present, their contributions to Bengaluru’s environment and ecology has to be recognised. For this, DPRs will be prepared within three to four months for comprehensive development of the lake,” a source said.

Another official said a meeting will be held to fix the responsibility of each of the 10 wetlands to a particular department or authority.

“As per the model of memorandum of understanding issued by the Centre, the authority which takes up work has to show long-term commitment. We need to decide on authorities which can’t be pulled away from the project,” he added.

Push for Ramsar tag

The Forest department is seeking international recognition of the Aghanashini estuary, which is believed to meet all the criteria of a Ramsar site.

Besides coming up with DPRs for further development, the department has been told to submit the documentation for Aghanashini, Magadi lake and Ranganthittu to nominate them as Ramsar sites at the earliest.

