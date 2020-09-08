Karnataka: Govt doctors threaten to go on strike from September 15

Government doctors in Karnataka have threatened to go on strike from September 15 if their demand for salaries on par with the Central Government Health Scheme scale were not met.

"There is a disparity in our pay scale compared to the doctors in the Medical Education Department. We want that we should get pay equal to the doctors in the MED or on par with the Central Government Health Scheme scale," Karnataka Government Medical Officers Association president Dr G A Srinivas told P T I.

He also said the association had submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Health Minister B Sriramulu, adding they asked us to keep these demands on hold for sometime in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Dr Srinivas, there are over 4,000 doctors associated with the KGMOA.

The KGMOA is also upset that many government hospitals do not have adequate facilities.