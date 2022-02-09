Karnataka govt failed to tackle hijab issue: MLC Harish Kumar

The Karnataka government is responsible for protests against the row over hijab turning violent in college campuses and the state government has failed completely in tackling the issue of hijab, alleged DK DCC President and MLC Harish Kumar.

People are in distress owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and rise in price of essential commodities. When people started raising their voices on these issues, an attempt was made to instigate the minds of the students and thereby made an attempt to divert the attention of the people, he told media persons.

The row over hijab has taken a serious turn with lathi charges, assault on teachers, pelting stones at the educational institutions in Karnataka. "Outside forces" are instigating the students over hijab, he said.

Flaying an attempt to sow the seeds of poison in the minds of the students, he condemned the alleged hoisting of the saffron flag instead of the National Flag in a college premise in Shivamogga. The incident is a clear indication that "outside forces" are instigating the students over the issue, he said.

Kumar also said several students from across the country and foreign countries pursue their studies in the coastal belt. Owing to the row over hijab, many will think twice before coming to the region for educational purposes.

There is a need to check fear among the students and give emphasis for maintaining peace in the educational institutions, said the MLC.

The MLC demanded action against those who allegedly demolished a building compound wall belonging to St Antony Holy Cross Building Committee at Panjimogaru. There is a need to conduct a thorough investigation into it. People have been residing within the compound for the past 40 years and MCC had even issued a door number, he said and urged the police to file an FIR based on the complaint.

Action sought

NSUI Dakshina Kannada unit has condemned indecent behaviour of the protesting students, insulting the flag post and pelting stones at the college during a protest over hijab row in Karnataka. The NSUI members staged a protest in front of Mini Vidhana Soudha in Mangaluru.

NSUI district president Savad Sullia said the row over hijab and saffron stoles which started in Government PU College in Udupi were spread across the state owing to the instigation of Udupi MLA Raghupathy Bhat and college development committee.

With the protest turning violent on several campuses, students were engaged in pelting stones and thereby damaging the public properties. There is a need to file cases against "ABVP goondas" involved in violence, Sullia said.

\NSUI state secretary Suhan Alva accused the state government of failing to maintain peace in the state.

