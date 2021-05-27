Karnataka govt to offer more sops to EV segment, energy storage units

To lure investors in the electric vehicle segment, the Cabinet on Thursday approved amendments to the Karnataka Electric Vehicle (EV) and Energy Storage Policy 2017, offering production-linked subsidy and payment of 15% value of fixed assets to enterprises.

According to changes proposed to the policy, the government will offer 15% of the value of fixed assets (VFA) for a firm. The land limit for the incentive will be 50 acres, and will be paid in five annual instalments.

Apart from that, enterprises involved in manufacturing EV cells, battery pack and modules, charging infrastructure equipment and battery swapping equipment will get production-linked subsidy of 1% on turnover.

This shall be for a period of five years, starting from the first year of commercial operations of a firm.

The Cabinet also approved amendments to the Town and Country Planning Act.

As per this, until the development of a layout is completed, all corner sites will be in the custody of local authorities.

Once the layout is completely developed and sites distributed to applicants, the corner sites will be released to the developer, according to Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Other Cabinet decisions

Rs 90 cr for ultra-high-temperature milk processing plant at Haveri under PPP model

Rs 58.22 cr for Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences to facilitate increase in PG seats

Rs 75 cr for commercial complex at Singasandra, Bengaluru

Rs 26.30 cr for modern market at Kalaburagi

Rs 144 cr for development of lakes in and around Hassan

Rs 25.70 cr for white-topping Kenchenahalli main road in Bengaluru, which connects Mysuru Road to Uttarahalli