Karnataka HC orders Bommai govt to hold BBMP polls on or before Dec 31

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday directed the state government and the State Election Commission (SEC) to hold elections to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on or before December 31, 2022. Justice Hemanth Chandanagoudar passed this order while allowing a batch of petitions challenging the reservation notification.

The court has also directed the state government to provide the statistics with regard to OBC population to the dedicated commission headed by Justice Bhaktavatsala for determining reservation for OBC. The previous BBMP’s term ended in September 2020.

Earlier, the state government had filed an affidavit seeking time of 16 weeks to announce a new reservation list after providing reservation to OBC. The bench expressed displeasure with the stand of the government saying there is already delay of two years in holding elections to the BBMP.