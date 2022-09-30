HC orders K'taka to hold BBMP polls on or before Dec 31

Karnataka HC orders Bommai govt to hold BBMP polls on or before Dec 31

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 30 2022, 14:34 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2022, 14:48 ist

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday directed the state government and the State Election Commission (SEC) to hold elections to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on or before December 31, 2022. Justice Hemanth Chandanagoudar passed this order while allowing a batch of petitions challenging the reservation notification.

The court has also directed the state government to provide the statistics with regard to OBC population to the dedicated commission headed by Justice Bhaktavatsala for determining reservation for OBC. The previous BBMP’s term ended in September 2020.

Earlier, the state government had filed an affidavit seeking time of 16 weeks to announce a new reservation list after providing reservation to OBC. The bench expressed displeasure with the stand of the government saying there is already delay of two years in holding elections to the BBMP.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BBMP
Karnataka
Karnataka High Court
Karnataka News
Election

What's Brewing

Royal Mint unveils first coins to feature King Charles

Royal Mint unveils first coins to feature King Charles

Three things Indian healthcare needs

Three things Indian healthcare needs

Is liberal democracy dying?

Is liberal democracy dying?

NASA spacecraft buzzes near Europa, closest in years

NASA spacecraft buzzes near Europa, closest in years

 