Those who vandalised statue must be shot dead: Minister

Karnataka Minister calls for shooting miscreants who vandalised Rayanna's statue

The organisations which were involved in the acts must be banned, he said, terming the incident as a cowardly act

IANS
IANS, Belagavi,
  • Dec 20 2021, 21:34 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2021, 22:54 ist
Karnataka Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, KS Eshwarappa. Credit: DH File Photo

Karnataka Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, KS Eshwarappa, said on the floor of the House on Monday that the miscreants who vandalised the statue of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna and burnt the Kannada flag must be shot dead.

The act of vandalising the statue of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna and burning Kannada flag is highly condemnable and the miscreants should be tracked and shot dead, he said.

Also Read: Sangolli Rayanna's statue vandalised in Belagavi

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy demanded that the miscreants who indulged in the desecration of the statue and burning of Kannada flag must be extradited.

The organisations which were involved in the acts must be banned, he said, terming the incident as a cowardly act.

Those who are attempting to bring disharmony must not be spared, he added.

Tension prevailed in Belagavi, which boredrs Maharashtra, after a statue of Rayanna was vandalised, following news that a statue of Shivaji was damaged in Bengaluru.

Karnataka News
Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna
KS Eshwarappa
Statue
vandalism
Belagavi

