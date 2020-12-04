Karnataka moves SC against High Court order on NLSIU quota

The Karnataka government on Thursday moved the Supreme Court challenging the validity of the Karnataka High Court's order quashing 25% domicile quota at the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru.

The state government had passed the NLSIU Amendment Act, 2020, on April 27. But the HC on September 29 declared it as ultra vires and contrary to provisions of the parent law, as the NLSIU had an independent identity with a national character.

In a special leave petition, the Karnataka government contended the NLSIU was created by the state legislature and fell within its control.

It also maintained that the object of the amendment was to promote legal education and enrich the profession by allowing students from the state to get admission and serve its interest.

The NLSIU has been provided 23 acres of land on lease at a concessional rate besides the annual aid, the state government said, seeking a stay of the HC's judgement.