Karnataka mulling issuing green passes for Covid-19 vaccinated people

Sudhakar said 10,000 medical and nursing students would be roped in for triaging the infected people

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 07 2022, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2022, 22:51 ist
Passengers wearing face masks stand in a queue for Covid-19 test, amid fear of spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, at Krantiveer Sangoli Rayanna (KSR) railway station in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo

The Karnataka government is mulling issuing green passes to identify those fully vaccinated against coronavirus, Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Friday. "We are planning to issue green passes to those who are fully vaccinated," the minister told reporters after chairing a high level meeting with the officials of his department.

He added that those who test positive will be placed under mandatory physical or tele-triaging to assess requirement of hospitalisation, the minister said.

Sudhakar said 10,000 medical and nursing students would be roped in for triaging the infected people.

He also said that the government will release a uniform treatment protocol, discharge policy and quarantine guidelines. "Government is ensuring preparedness in every aspect to mitigate third wave," Sudhakar said.

According to him, responsibilities have been allocated to officials and instructions have been given to ensure coordination between other departments. 

