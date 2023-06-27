Karnataka Postal Circle launches doorstep parcel booking

K'taka Postal Circle launches doorstep parcel booking

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 27 2023, 01:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2023, 03:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

The Karnataka Postal Circle launched a new service on Monday to book parcels without visiting the postal offices. A vehicle will visit select private offices, offering the parcel booking facility at their doorstep. The new service did not come at any additional cost.

After a pilot run at Abbigere and Peenya, Rajendra Kumar, Chief Postmaster General of Karnataka Circle, launched the initiative at Manipal Centre. L K Dash, Postmaster General of Bengaluru region, and Gayathri Nayak, secretary of the Manipal Centre Owners' Association, were present.

According to the press release, the vehicle will start from the Bengaluru GPO and reach Manipal Centre at 2.30 pm every day and will be stationed there up to 3.30 pm for booking parcels. 

The department plans to expand the facility to other areas based on demand. It intends to introduce the facility at the Bikasipura Industrial Area in South Bengaluru and the Mahadevapura Industrial Area shortly.

Large offices or residential units can register their request for a spot booking of parcels by contacting: 9480809797 or writing to bd.karbg@indiapost.gov.in.

Bengaluru
Karntaka
Postal service

