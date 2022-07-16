Karnataka reports 1,374 Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths

Karnataka saw a spike in daily Covid-19 cases with 1,374 fresh infections and three related fatalities being reported on Saturday, taking the aggregate and toll to 39,85,376 and 40,088 respectively.

The state had reported 977 fresh cases and one death on Friday.

The health department said in its daily Covid bulletin that 777 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,37,950 till date. Active cases stood at 7,296. Bengaluru urban district alone contributed 1,234 new cases and reported two deaths.

There were 33 cases in Dharwad, 22 in Mysuru, 19 in Dakshina Kannada, 12 in Ballari and nine in Kalaburagi. There was one death in Ballari.

There were zero infections and fatalities in 12 districts of the state.

The positivity rate for the day was 4.86 per cent, the department said.

As many as 28,270 tests were conducted, those included 20,703 RT-PCR tests. The total tests done is 6.73 crore till date. There were 1,49,782 inoculations, taking the total vaccination to 11.37 crore so far, the department said.