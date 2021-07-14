Karnataka reports 1,990 new Covid-19 cases, 45 deaths

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 14 2021, 20:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2021, 20:26 ist
Bengaluru Urban recorded 400 new cases, as the city saw 490 discharges and 8 deaths. Credit: AFP Photo

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 1,990 new cases of Covid-19 and 45 deaths, taking the caseload to 28,76,587 and death toll to 35,989, the health department said.

The day also saw 2,537 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 28,06,933.

Bengaluru Urban recorded 400 new cases, as the city saw 490 discharges and 8 deaths.

Active cases stood at 33,642.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.59 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.26 per cent.

Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru reported six deaths each, Belagavi (4), Bengaluru Rural and Chikkaballapura three each, followed by others.

After Bengaluru urban, Dakshina Kannada recorded the highest number of new cases at 219 followed by Mysuru 211 and Hassan 175.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,20,498. Mysuru has 1,70,362 and Tumakuru 1,16,594 cases.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 11,92,163, followed by Mysuru 1,65,479 and Tumakuru 1,14,109.

Cumulatively a total of 3,62,93,105 samples have been tested in the state, of which 1,24,494 were tested on Wednesday alone.

