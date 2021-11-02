Karnataka reports 239 new Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths

Karnataka reports 239 new Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 139 new cases, as the city saw 190 discharges and 3 deaths

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 02 2021, 21:21 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2021, 21:21 ist
Total number of active cases in the state is at 8,370. Credit: PTI File Photo

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 239 new cases of Covid-19 and 5 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,88,760 and death toll to 38,089, the health department said.

The day also saw 376 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,42,272.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 139 new cases, as the city saw 190 discharges and 3 deaths.

Total number of active cases in the state is at 8,370.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.39 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.09 per cent. Apart from Bengaluru Urban, one death each was reported from Tumakuru and Uttara Kannada.

After Bengaluru Urban, the highest number of fresh cases were reported from Mysuru 31 and Dakshina Kannada 18. Bengaluru urban district now has a total of 12,52,106 positive cases followed by Mysuru with 1,79,214 and Tumakuru 1,20,849.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 12,29,397, followed by Mysuru 1,76,497 and Tumakuru 1,19,459. Cumulatively a total of 5,10,07,738 samples have been tested, of which 60,711 were tested on Tuesday alone.

Check out latest coronavirus-related videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
India News
Bengaluru
Covid-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

COP26 deforestation pledge: More broken promises?

COP26 deforestation pledge: More broken promises?

Deaf superheroes to gay kiss: 'Eternals' has it all

Deaf superheroes to gay kiss: 'Eternals' has it all

Information combat: Inside the fight for Myanmar's soul

Information combat: Inside the fight for Myanmar's soul

'Bad air quality can affect survivors of severe Covid'

'Bad air quality can affect survivors of severe Covid'

Will SRK regain his mojo with his upcoming movies?

Will SRK regain his mojo with his upcoming movies?

Want a career in AI? Here are the skills you need

Want a career in AI? Here are the skills you need

You'll be missed, Puneeth

You'll be missed, Puneeth

You will pine for this jaggery for sure!

You will pine for this jaggery for sure!

DH Toon | World leaders meet at COP26

DH Toon | World leaders meet at COP26

From academic to labourer: Afghan crisis spares few

From academic to labourer: Afghan crisis spares few

 