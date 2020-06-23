Karnataka reports 322 new COVID-19 cases and 8 deaths

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 322 new cases of coronavirus and eight fatalities, pushing the infection count to 9,721 and death toll to 150.

The day also saw 274 patients getting discharged in the state after recovery.

As of June 23 evening, cumulatively 9,721 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 150 deaths and 6,004 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said out of 3,563 active cases, 3,443 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 120 are in ICU.

Among the eight dead- six are from Bengaluru urban and one each from Dakshina Kannada and Ballari.

All are with the history of either Influenza-like illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

Those from Bengaluru are- four men between the ages of 40-81, and two women, aged 47 and 85.

The other two deceased are a 70-year-old man from Dakshina Kannada and a 85-year-old woman from Ballari.

Out of 322 new cases 64 are returnees from other states, while 5 are those who returned from other countries.

The remaining cases include contacts of patients who tested positive earlier and those with history of SARI and ILI, among others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 107 cases, followed by Ballari 53, Bidar 22, Mysuru 21, Vijapura 16, Yadgir 13, Udupi 11, Gadag nine, eight each from Dakshina Kannada and Kolar, Hasan seven, Kalaburagi six; five each from Chikkaballapura and Shivamogga, four each from Dharwad, Tumakuru, Koppal and Chamarajanagara, three each from Raichur and Uttara Kannada, two each from Mandya, Belagavi, Davangere and Haveri, and Kodagu one.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with 1,505 infections, followed by Kalaburagi 1,232 and Udupi 1,088.

Among discharges Udupi tops the list with 969 discharges, followed by Kalaburagi 779 and Yadgir 567.

According to the bulletin, 5,26,538 samples have been tested, out of which 10,569 were tested on Tuesday alone.

It said 5,03,734 samples have reported as negative so far, with 9,813 reporting negative today.